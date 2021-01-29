UrduPoint.com
Taliban Seeks Russia's Support In Prisoner Release - Political Chief

Fri 29th January 2021 | 12:31 PM

The Taliban movement seeks Russia's support in the release of the Taliban prisoners, which is guaranteed by the agreement with Washington, Taliban political chief Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The Taliban movement seeks Russia's support in the release of the Taliban prisoners, which is guaranteed by the agreement with Washington, Taliban political chief Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai said on Friday.

"As I mentioned before, the time that was given for the de-listing and also the release of all the prisoners from the prisons of the Americans is already over, because by now all of them should have been released, but still unfortunately they have not done it so far. We are trying our best, that's why one of the issues which we discussed with the Russian Federation so that they should help us in this regard, they should support us, they should use their influences over the Americans and the Kabul administration to implement this according to the peace agreement," Stanikzai said at a press conference in Moscow.

