Taliban Seeks To Resume Talks In Doha When Government Delegation Returns From Kabul

Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Taliban Seeks to Resume Talks in Doha When Government Delegation Returns From Kabul

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The Taliban movement is waiting for the Afghan government delegation to return from Kabul to resume the intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha, Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman for the Taliban political office, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Now we are waiting for what they will do after returning from Kabul," Shaheen said.

He recalled that the Afghan government and Taliban representatives held the previous meeting in mid-May during Eid al-Fitr, the Islamic religious holiday, having agreed on speeding up the negotiations.

Afghanistan is still witnessing hostilities between government forces and the Taliban, who control large rural territories in the Central Asian country. In February 2020, the United States and the Taliban signed the first peace agreement in eighteen years, which envisions the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and the launch of the intra-Afghan dialogue, started in September 2020 in Doha, in an effort to put an end to the armed conflict.

