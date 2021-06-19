UrduPoint.com
Taliban Seize 2 Districts In Afghanistan's North, 16 Soldiers Dead In Clashes - Reports

Sat 19th June 2021 | 03:43 PM

Sixteen Afghan security force members are dead and 14 others were captured by the Taliban during clashes in northern Afghanistan, where two district centers have been seized by the radical movement, TOLOnews reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Sixteen Afghan security force members are dead and 14 others were captured by the Taliban during clashes in northern Afghanistan, where two district centers have been seized by the radical movement, TOLOnews reported on Saturday.

According to the broadcaster, a member of the Faryab provincial council, Abdul Ahad Ail Bek, said that the center of Khwaja Sabz Posh district fell under Taliban control on Friday night, while deputy head of the Jawzjan provincial council, Amruddin Danishjo reported that the center of the Mardyan district was captured by the radical group on Saturday morning.

Ali Bek added that Faryab security forces commander Gul Ekhtiar Arab surrendered to the Taliban after having received no support.

Jawzjan and Faryab officials have yet to comment on the reports.

Over 30 districts are said to have fallen under Taliban control in the past two months, the broadcaster said.

