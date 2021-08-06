MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) captured Zaranj, the capital of Afghanistan's southwestern province of Nimruz, Hasht e Subh media outlet reported on Friday, citing local residents.

The militants reportedly seized control over Zaranj's airport and the provincial administration building.

This is the first Afghan provincial capital that the Taliban managed to capture since 2016.