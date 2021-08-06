UrduPoint.com

Taliban Seize Capital Of Afghanistan's Nimruz Province - Reports

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Taliban Seize Capital of Afghanistan's Nimruz Province - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) captured Zaranj, the capital of Afghanistan's southwestern province of Nimruz, Hasht e Subh media outlet reported on Friday, citing local residents.

The militants reportedly seized control over Zaranj's airport and the provincial administration building.

This is the first Afghan provincial capital that the Taliban managed to capture since 2016.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Russia Zaranj 2016 Media Airport

Recent Stories

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control ..

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control updates COVID-19 green list

24 minutes ago
 Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Cen ..

Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia was held in Turkmeni ..

47 minutes ago
 49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

54 minutes ago
 PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Re ..

PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Renewal Fee

1 hour ago
 Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punja ..

Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punjab

49 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors ..

Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors awaiting U.S. job data

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.