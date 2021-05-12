UrduPoint.com
Taliban Seize District On Outskirts Of Afghan Capital: Officials

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 12:40 PM

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :The Taliban have seized a district from Afghan government forces around 40 kilometres from the capital Kabul, officials said.

"Security and defence forces made a tactical retreat from the police headquarters of Nerkh district," Interior Ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told AFP.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, said the insurgents had captured the area on Tuesday.

