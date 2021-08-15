Taliban Seize Jalalabad, One of Biggest Cities of Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The Taliban Islamist movement (banned in Russia) has captured the city of Jalalabad, the capital of the Nangarhar province and one of the biggest cities in the country, the Associated Press news agency reported n Sunday, citing a regional lawmaker.

A local resident told the Agence France-Presse news agency that the city was seized without any resistance.

After the fall of Jalalabad, Kabul remains the only big city in Afghanistan controlled by the internationally recognized government.