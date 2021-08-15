UrduPoint.com

Taliban Seize Largest Air Base In Afghanistan - Eyewitness

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 04:30 PM

Taliban Seize Largest Air Base in Afghanistan - Eyewitness

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) seized the Bagram Air Base, which had been handed over to the Afghan military by the US troops last month, a local witness told Sputnik on Sunday.

The facility is located to the north of Kabul, and used to be the main military base for the US since 2001.

The US and coalition military personnel left the air base on July 2 in line with the agreement on the pullout of the troops.

The militants also freed the prisoners from a local jail.

Meanwhile, media reported that the Bagram authorities willfully handed the air base to the Taliban.

The withdrawal of the US and coalition allies is due to be completed by September 11.

