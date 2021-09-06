Taliban Senior Leader Says About 200 People in Panjshir Surrender With Weapons, Ammunition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Around 200 people including 30 commanders surrendered to the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) in the Panjshir Province in Afghanistan, and their weapons and ammunition were seized by the militants, the Taliban's senior leader, Amir Khan Muttaqi, said on Monday.

"In Panjshir, 200 people including 30 commanders surrendered to the Islamic Emirate with their weapons and ammunition," Muttaqi wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the Taliban claimed taking full control of Panjshir, while the National Resistance Front denied the claims as false, stressing that fighting is still underway.