Taliban Sent Delegation To Panjshir For Negotiations With Vice President Saleh

Mon 23rd August 2021 | 04:30 PM

Taliban Sent Delegation to Panjshir for Negotiations With Vice President Saleh



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) has sent a delegation to the holdout Panjshir province northeast of the Afghan capital of Kabul that remains the epicenter of the resistance, to participate in negotiations with Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sputnik on Monday.

"We have sent our delegation to Panjshir for negotiations. So it is up to them, if they reject the reconciliation and refer to fighting, that would be their decision. In that phase, we will be forced to have a reaction. Otherwise our policy is peace and reconciliation. We have already sent a group of religious scholars to talk with them and to resolve this issue through dialogue," Shaheen said.

The Taliban spokesman confirmed that the negotiations are ongoing wIth Saleh.

