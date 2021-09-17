UrduPoint.com

Taliban Sent Letter To UN With Commitments To Extend Aid, Protect UN Staff - Guterres

Taliban Sent Letter to UN With Commitments to Extend Aid, Protect UN Staff - Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Sputnik he received a letter from the Taliban (banned in Russia) in which the movement committed to extending humanitarian aid, protecting UN personnel working in the country and addressing issues related to women's rights

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Sputnik he received a letter from the Taliban (banned in Russia) in which the movement committed to extending humanitarian aid, protecting UN personnel working in the country and addressing issues related to women's rights.

"We discussed with them humanitarian aid, (having) the possibility of the UN to extend humanitarian aid to the whole territory without discrimination, the protection to the UN by the Taliban and also our concerns with the special rights of women and girls that are particularly important for us," Guterres said.

"The discussions have been quite constructive and positive - we received a letter from the Taliban with commitments in relation to these aspects."

Guterres also noted that earlier in September UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths traveled to Kabul to meet with the Taliban leadership to address a number of pressing issues.

