Taliban Sentence To Death Brother Of Afghan Interpreter Who Worked For US - Reports

Mon 23rd August 2021 | 06:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The Taliban group (terrorist group, banned in Russia) has sentenced the brother of an Afghan translator to death after accusing him of aiding US forces, CNN which obtained the letters sent by the militants to the man, reported on Monday.

"You have been accused of helping the Americans. You are also accused of providing security to your brother, who has been an interpreter," the Taliban wrote in one of the letters to the Afghan man.

In the last letter the Taliban says since the man ignored an order to appear for a hearing, he was "guilty in absentia" and, thus, to be sentenced to death.

Earlier in August, the Islamist movement took control of all districts in the capital, prompting President Ashraf Ghani to step down and depart from the country.

Later, Mohammad Naeem, the spokesman for the Taliban's political office, declared the war in Afghanistan had come to an end, promising to ensure the safety of Afghans and foreign diplomats, and expressing readiness for dialogue with all political forces.

A number of countries including the United States, are working to assist interpreters and other Afghans facing imminent danger amid the US withdrawal from the war-torn country. To facilitate the evacuation of Afghans. who offered assistance to the US forces, the US State Department authorized 4,000 additional Special Immigrant Visas for Afghans citizens in December last year. The first group of Afghans under the Operation Allies Refuge arrived in the United States on July 30.

