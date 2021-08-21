UrduPoint.com

Taliban Set Up Committee On Media Relations

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 10:04 PM

Taliban Set Up Committee on Media Relations

The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) said on Saturday that they are setting up a committee that will deal with media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) said on Saturday that they are setting up a committee that will deal with media.

The trilateral committee will include a Taliban representative from the culture commission, a deputy head of the association on media protection and an officer from the Kabul police, according to Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

The deputy general secretary of the International Federation of Journalists, Jeremy Dear, said on Friday that media workers are going through an "incredibly challenging time" after the Taliban had seized power in Afghanistan. Journalists are receiving threats, and female reporters are being prevented from working, he added. Many media outlets have been closed.

