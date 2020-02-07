UrduPoint.com
Taliban Shelling Kills 3 Children, 1 Woman In Northern Afghanistan - Reports

Fri 07th February 2020 | 06:53 PM

Three children and one woman were killed in northern Afghanistan as a result of a mortar shelling by the Taliban, Chinese state news Xinhua reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Three children and one woman were killed in northern Afghanistan as a result of a mortar shelling by the Taliban, Chinese state news Xinhua reported on Friday.

According to the agency's police source, the attack happened late Thursday in the Qaysar district of the Faryad province, and also injured one woman.

The largely rural province frequently changes hands between government forces and Taliban militants in sporadic fighting.

The Taliban has been waging guerilla warfare against the central government and US forces in the country since they were driven from power in 2001. Although the US and Taliban have been conducting on-again, off-again peace negotiations, violence remains rampant throughout much of the country.

