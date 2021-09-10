Taliban Sheltering Al-Qaeda, IS-K Could Gain Strength in Afghanistan - UN Special Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia) de-facto authorities are visibly sheltering members of Al-Qaeda (banned in Russia) in Afghanistan, while the Islamic State-Khorasan Province (banned in Russia) is active in the country and has the potential to gain strength, UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons told the UN Security Council on Thursday.

"Al-Qaeda members remain in Afghanistan, visibly welcomed and sheltered by the de-facto Taliban authorities," Lyons said. "Islamic State-Khorasan Province remains active and could gain strength."