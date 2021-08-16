UrduPoint.com

Taliban Should Allow Humanitarian Organizations To Work In Afghanistan - US Envoy To UN

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 08:04 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The US calls on the Taliban (banned in Russia) to allow humanitarian organizations to continue their work in the country, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday.

"We also call on the Taliban to permit humanitarian organizations to continue their valuable work in Afghanistan," Thomas-Greenfield said during an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the issue of Afghanistan. "We are deeply concerned that right now aid is not flowing to people in crisis. According to the World Food Programme, more than 500 tons of aid are currently sitting at border crossings taken over by Taliban forces. "

The US envoy called upon the Taliban to provide the World Food Program with an immediate and sustained safe passage to deliver the food assistance.

