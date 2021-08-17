Taliban Should Be Held Accountable for Violation of Doha Agreement - UK Foreign Office

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The Taliban should be held accountable for violating the Doha Agreement, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday.

Raab said he had discussed the situation in Afghanistan with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and thanked him for Qatar's commitment to the peace process in this country.

"The Taliban pledged in the Doha Agreement to engage in talks in good faith, but their actions have so far betrayed that promise. They must be held to account," Raab said on Twitter.

The Qatari capital of Doha is the main platform for intra-Afghan negotiations.