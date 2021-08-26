Taliban Show 'Good Coordination' During Evacuation of Russians From Kabul - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) demonstrated "a very good coordination" level during the evacuation of Russians from Kabul, Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) demonstrated "a very good coordination" level during the evacuation of Russians from Kabul, Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov said on Thursday.

"We are resolving all current issues, very good cooperation with the Taliban took place in organizing the evacuation of Russian citizens," the diplomat told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, adding that there is "chaos" in the Kabul airport at the moment.

The ambassador added that all citizens who have expressed willingness to leave Afghanistan were evacuated.

"We flew out yesterday with four specially ordered aircraft, 360 people [were evacuated]," Zhirnov added.