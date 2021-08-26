UrduPoint.com

Taliban Show 'Good Coordination' During Evacuation Of Russians From Kabul - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

Taliban Show 'Good Coordination' During Evacuation of Russians From Kabul - Ambassador

The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) demonstrated "a very good coordination" level during the evacuation of Russians from Kabul, Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) demonstrated "a very good coordination" level during the evacuation of Russians from Kabul, Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov said on Thursday.

"We are resolving all current issues, very good cooperation with the Taliban took place in organizing the evacuation of Russian citizens," the diplomat told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, adding that there is "chaos" in the Kabul airport at the moment.

The ambassador added that all citizens who have expressed willingness to leave Afghanistan were evacuated.

"We flew out yesterday with four specially ordered aircraft, 360 people [were evacuated]," Zhirnov added.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Russia All From Airport

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja accepts the post of PCB Chairman

Ramiz Raja accepts the post of PCB Chairman

5 seconds ago
 Emirati women exemplary role models for women worl ..

Emirati women exemplary role models for women worldwide: Khawla Al Suwaidi

4 minutes ago
 65,999 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

65,999 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

19 minutes ago
 Hostile nations trying to damage Pak-China friendl ..

Hostile nations trying to damage Pak-China friendly ties: Mian Zahid Hussain

21 minutes ago
 ORIC holds workshop on 'Intellectual Property Prot ..

ORIC holds workshop on 'Intellectual Property Protection in Academia' at UVAS

25 minutes ago
 159 Bajour police personnel promoted

159 Bajour police personnel promoted

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.