UrduPoint.com

Taliban Sign Non-Aggression Pact With Panjshir Resistance - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

Taliban Sign Non-Aggression Pact With Panjshir Resistance - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) and the defiant Northern Alliance in the Afghan province of Panjshir have reached an agreement not to attack one another, Pakistani broadcaster GeoTV reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The negotiation had continued for two days, and the sides will announce the pact at a joint press conference soon, according to the report.

Panjshir, located northeast of Kabul, remains the only Afghan province that has not fallen to the Taliban. The resistance forces are led by Ahmad Massoud.

On Sunday, the Taliban gave Massoud a 4 hour ultimatum to capitulate. The 32-year-old responded that his forces and Panjshir residents were not going to surrender.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia Alliance Sunday Agreement

