UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Slams 'Irresponsible Pleas' Of Afghan Leader To UNSC On Keeping Sanctions On Group

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Taliban Slams 'Irresponsible Pleas' of Afghan Leader to UNSC on Keeping Sanctions on Group

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The Taliban movement on Saturday condemned Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's appeal to the UN Security Council to keep sanctions against leaders of the group and use it as a "pressure tool," saying that this indicates Kabul's willingness to create obstacles for the peace process.

On Friday, Ghani urged the UN Security Council at a high-level Arria-formula meeting to emphasize the implementation of sanctions as a critical instrument for the success of negotiations with the Taliban. Ghani said sanctions can only be effective if implemented by all and any changes should only be considered after tangible progress in the peace process, which has not been seen yet.

"The Islamic Emirate has made it abundantly clear that the head of the Kabul administration has no intention for peace and any progress we have had in this regard is due to pressure exerted by foreign parties. These irresponsible pleas of Ashraf Ghani at this critical juncture of the peace process indicates that they are still seeking to create obstacles for peace, set up the process for failure and take positions contrary to the spirit of dialogue and reconciliation," the group said in a press release.

According to the group, not only Ghani but also officials of the Kabul administration are seeking to sabotage the ongoing peace talks and create domestic and foreign obstacles for progress.

"The Islamic Emirate condemns such remarks and requests, and considers it resentful attitude towards the peace process and continuation of war," the press release added.

The long-awaited intra-Afghan talks between the government and the Taliban radical movement began in September after the latter reached a landmark deal with the US back in February. According to the Taliban-US peace deal, the US will completely withdraw its military from Afghanistan, provided that the Taliban stop using Afghan territory for attacks on the US and its allies.

Although both parties have stated their desire to reach a secure and lasting ceasefire in Afghanistan, a surge in violence has been observed in the country since the talks began.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Progress February September Ashraf Ghani All From Government

Recent Stories

Zayed University offers employment opportunities t ..

31 minutes ago

SIAL Middle East Virtual Platform to focus on chal ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Health Authority launches new stand-alone la ..

1 hour ago

RTA completes 72% of works in the intersection of ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Pompeo discuss latest regional, ..

2 hours ago

City Police nabbed nine for possessing illegal wea ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.