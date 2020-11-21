Taliban Slams 'Irresponsible Pleas' of Afghan Leader to UNSC on Keeping Sanctions on Group

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The Taliban movement on Saturday condemned Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's appeal to the UN Security Council to keep sanctions against leaders of the group and use it as a "pressure tool," saying that this indicates Kabul's willingness to create obstacles for the peace process.

On Friday, Ghani urged the UN Security Council at a high-level Arria-formula meeting to emphasize the implementation of sanctions as a critical instrument for the success of negotiations with the Taliban. Ghani said sanctions can only be effective if implemented by all and any changes should only be considered after tangible progress in the peace process, which has not been seen yet.

"The Islamic Emirate has made it abundantly clear that the head of the Kabul administration has no intention for peace and any progress we have had in this regard is due to pressure exerted by foreign parties. These irresponsible pleas of Ashraf Ghani at this critical juncture of the peace process indicates that they are still seeking to create obstacles for peace, set up the process for failure and take positions contrary to the spirit of dialogue and reconciliation," the group said in a press release.

According to the group, not only Ghani but also officials of the Kabul administration are seeking to sabotage the ongoing peace talks and create domestic and foreign obstacles for progress.

"The Islamic Emirate condemns such remarks and requests, and considers it resentful attitude towards the peace process and continuation of war," the press release added.

The long-awaited intra-Afghan talks between the government and the Taliban radical movement began in September after the latter reached a landmark deal with the US back in February. According to the Taliban-US peace deal, the US will completely withdraw its military from Afghanistan, provided that the Taliban stop using Afghan territory for attacks on the US and its allies.

Although both parties have stated their desire to reach a secure and lasting ceasefire in Afghanistan, a surge in violence has been observed in the country since the talks began.