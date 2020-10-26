UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Slams Macron's Statement Against Radical Islam As 'Ignorant Islamophobic Remarks'

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 12:38 PM

Taliban Slams Macron's Statement Against Radical Islam as 'Ignorant Islamophobic Remarks'

The Taliban movement based in Afghanistan condemned on Monday French President Emmanuel Macron's recent statement against radical Islam, calling it "ignorant" and irresponsible

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The Taliban movement based in Afghanistan condemned on Monday French President Emmanuel Macron's recent statement against radical Islam, calling it "ignorant" and irresponsible.

On October 21, Macron delivered a speech during a commemoration ceremony for French history teacher Samuel Paty, who was brutally murdered by a radicalized teen. The president urged to "free islam in France from the foreign influence and strengthen control on the mosques' funding," and stressed that France would continue to defend freedom of expression and step up battle against radical Islam.

"The Islamic Emirate [Taliban] condemns the comments of the French President and considers it a stand against nations.

It would be better if he carefully studied Islam instead of making ignorant Islamophobic remarks, to stop making irresponsible comments based on deficient information of hostile actors and to stop assuming a stand that threatens international peace and inflames enmity and animosity among nations," the Taliban said.

Paty was beheaded by an 18-year-old teenager of Chechen origin in Paris outskirts after showing cartoons of prophet Mohammad to his students as part of freedom of expression lessons. The killing prompted national dismay over the increasing Islamist threat.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan France Paris October From

Recent Stories

Aijaz Rehmani urges people to observe Oct 27 as Bl ..

46 seconds ago

Minister resolves to protect, promote forestation

49 seconds ago

To mark Oct 27 as black day, GB govt chalks out co ..

51 seconds ago

PTI-led govt committed to masses' welfare: CM's ai ..

53 seconds ago

Ebeko Volcano on Kuril Islands Spews Ash 3 Miles I ..

15 minutes ago

Morocco Decries Publication of Mohammad (PBUH) Car ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.