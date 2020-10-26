The Taliban movement based in Afghanistan condemned on Monday French President Emmanuel Macron's recent statement against radical Islam, calling it "ignorant" and irresponsible

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The Taliban movement based in Afghanistan condemned on Monday French President Emmanuel Macron's recent statement against radical Islam, calling it "ignorant" and irresponsible.

On October 21, Macron delivered a speech during a commemoration ceremony for French history teacher Samuel Paty, who was brutally murdered by a radicalized teen. The president urged to "free islam in France from the foreign influence and strengthen control on the mosques' funding," and stressed that France would continue to defend freedom of expression and step up battle against radical Islam.

"The Islamic Emirate [Taliban] condemns the comments of the French President and considers it a stand against nations.

It would be better if he carefully studied Islam instead of making ignorant Islamophobic remarks, to stop making irresponsible comments based on deficient information of hostile actors and to stop assuming a stand that threatens international peace and inflames enmity and animosity among nations," the Taliban said.

Paty was beheaded by an 18-year-old teenager of Chechen origin in Paris outskirts after showing cartoons of prophet Mohammad to his students as part of freedom of expression lessons. The killing prompted national dismay over the increasing Islamist threat.