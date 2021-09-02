UrduPoint.com

Taliban So Far Implement Safety Guarantees For Russian Diplomats - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 01:12 PM

The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) provided certain safety guarantees to Russian diplomats, and have so far adhered to them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

"There are certain safety guarantees by the Taliban for our diplomats, and they have been respected and implemented so far. As for information and reports for the president, I think he is briefed [on Afghanistan] more than once a day," Peskov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

