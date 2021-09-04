Taliban Source Says Panjshir Resistance Set Up Ambush After Promising to Surrender

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) The Afghan resistance forces in the Panjshir Province set up an ambush for the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) after announcing readiness to surrender, a militant source told Sputnik on Saturday.

The incident happened late on Friday. The militants tried to enter the province but ended up falling into the resistance's ambush, the source said.

On Friday, the Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said that Panjshir was fully controlled by the movement, while the resistance leaders allegedly fled from the country.

However, later in the day, self-declared Afghan President Amrullah Saleh denied the capture of Panjshir and said that he stayed in the province.

The Taliban took entire control of Kabul after the withdrawal of the allied troops was completed on Tuesday. Panjshir, with resistance leader Ahmad Massoud at the helm, was reported to remain the only province in the post-conflict country to confront the Islamist group.