Taliban Spokesman 80% Sure No Fights Against Resistance Forces Will Be Held in Panjshir

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) A spokesman of the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia), Zabiullah Mujahid, said on Tuesday that he was 80% confident that there would be no fights in the Panjshir Province of Afghanistan against the resistance forces, as cited by the Afghan 1TV broadcaster.

Afghanistan fell to the Taliban on August 15, which caused the civilian government to collapse. Many countries chose to evacuate their diplomatic missions and citizens amid the insecure situation.