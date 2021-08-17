MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) spokesman Suhail Shaheen accused the United States of the incident with people falling from the plane that took off from the Kabul airport on Monday.

Earlier, Afghan media circulated footage showing people falling from an American plane taking off from Kabul presumably Afghans who tried to escape on the plane's landing gear.

"That was for the Americans to maintain security, not to allow all those [people] to enter the airport, because our forces were not there. We are not responsible. They were responsible, it was their airplane, not ours," Shaheen said in an interview with the Sky news broadcaster.

According to a spokesman for the movement, after the members of the movement began to ensure the security of the airport, such incidents stopped.