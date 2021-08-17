UrduPoint.com

Taliban Spokesman Accuses US Of People's Fall From Plane Taking Off From Kabul

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

Taliban Spokesman Accuses US of People's Fall From Plane Taking Off From Kabul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) spokesman Suhail Shaheen accused the United States of the incident with people falling from the plane that took off from the Kabul airport on Monday.

Earlier, Afghan media circulated footage showing people falling from an American plane taking off from Kabul presumably Afghans who tried to escape on the plane's landing gear.

"That was for the Americans to maintain security, not to allow all those [people] to enter the airport, because our forces were not there. We are not responsible. They were responsible, it was their airplane, not ours," Shaheen said in an interview with the Sky news broadcaster.

According to a spokesman for the movement, after the members of the movement began to ensure the security of the airport, such incidents stopped.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia United States Media All From Airport

Recent Stories

Emirates Skywards launches “Skywards+” to offe ..

Emirates Skywards launches “Skywards+” to offer its global members access to ..

54 minutes ago
 Tecno Phantom X is available for PreBooking

Tecno Phantom X is available for PreBooking

57 minutes ago
 With Two Million Handsets Sold in Pakistan, realme ..

With Two Million Handsets Sold in Pakistan, realme sets its Eyes on the Next Mil ..

59 minutes ago
 President Alvi on the sets of Dirilis: Ertugrul

President Alvi on the sets of Dirilis: Ertugrul

1 hour ago
 Huawei: there is no evidence Huawei ever implanted ..

Huawei: there is no evidence Huawei ever implanted any backdoor in its products

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council discuss prep ..

Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council discuss preparations for start of season a ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.