Taliban Spokesman Believes Foreign Nations Obligated To Assist Afghanistan Restoration

Tue 17th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) spokesman Suhail Shaheen expressed the belief on Tuesday that foreign nations must assist the restoration of Afghanistan, since they were behind the country's destruction.

"The UK prime minister and all leaders of the world should respect the aspiration of the people of Afghanistan ... and help the people of Afghanistan in rebuilding the country. This is their obligation because they were behind the destruction of Afghanistan during the 20 years. It is their moral obligation to also help to reconstruct Afghanistan and to help the people to start a new life and a new chapter in Afghanistan," Shaheen told Sky news.

