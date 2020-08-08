UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Spokesman Believes Loya Jirga Convened Only To Hinder Taliban Prisoners Release

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 11:30 AM

Taliban Spokesman Believes Loya Jirga Convened Only to Hinder Taliban Prisoners Release

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The Loya Jirga, a gathering of Afghan elders that started in Kabul on Friday, will be creating obstacles to the release of the 5,000 Taliban prisoners who should be freed from Afghan jails as a precondition for the intra-Afghan peace negotiations, Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman for the political office of the Taliban militant movement, told Sputnik in an interview by phone.

Ahead of the Friday meeting, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the Loya Jirga to release the remaining Taliban prisoners to enable the eventual resumption of the peace talks.

"I think this Loya Jirga is convened by the Kabul administration. In our will, it is not legitimate, so their decision is also not legitimate ... It is clearly mentioned in the Doha Agreement that before the beginning of the intra-Afghan negotiations, 5,000 our prisoners should be released. So there is no need for Loya Jirga. The Loya Jirga is convened only to create obstacles in the way of releasing these prisoners," Shaheen said.

The Taliban spokesman stressed that the Doha Agreement was the "proper mechanism" for the solution of the Afghan crisis.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Jirga Doha From Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 8 August 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Civil Police put out fire in Al Mamora

10 hours ago

UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq re- ..

12 hours ago

President of World Council of Muslim Communities m ..

12 hours ago

Indian plane from Dubai crash-lands at Calicut air ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.