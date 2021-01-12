UrduPoint.com
Taliban Spokesman Denies Claims Group Commits Targeted Killings Of Public Figures

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:05 PM

Allegations that the Taliban have carried out targeted killings of public figures, including journalists and civil society activists, are unfounded, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the radical movement, told Sputnik in an interview

"We have denied such allegations. Those targeted killings do not have any link with us. Whatever has happened, we have denied promptly, issued a condemnation, and reiterated that these killings are not linked to us," Mujahid stated.

The Taliban spokesman added that attempts to spread propaganda should be halted immediately.

"The propaganda must be stopped," Mujahid stated.

Five Afghan journalists, including Ghazni Journalists' Union chief Rahmatullah Nikzad, have been killed in a series of attacks since November.

Afghan security forces in late December arrested two men on suspicion of killing Nikzad, and government officials have accused the Taliban of carrying out the attack, citing alleged testimony.

The Taliban have denied any involvement in the killing of Nikzad.

