Taliban Spokesman Denies Peace Deal Reports, Says Wait Before Talks With US End

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid denied recent reports about what was agreed during peace talks with US officials in Qatar , saying everyone should wait for the negotiations to end.

"Some social media broadcast some material about a peace agreement of Qatar talks. These materials ... are not original.

Hopefully no one should broadcast about this before the last discussions," he told Sputnik.

Another Taliban spokesman said this week that the negotiators were closing in on a peace deal that will ensure an end to the 18-year war in Afghanistan.

US President Donald Trump reiterated on Thursday that he wanted to downsize the US military force in the country but did not offer a timeline for the withdrawal, which is what the Taliban demands.