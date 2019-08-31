UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Spokesman Denies Peace Deal Reports, Says Wait Before Talks With US End

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:14 AM

Taliban Spokesman Denies Peace Deal Reports, Says Wait Before Talks With US End

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid denied recent reports about what was agreed during peace talks with US officials in Qatar, saying everyone should wait for the negotiations to end

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid denied recent reports about what was agreed during peace talks with US officials in Qatar, saying everyone should wait for the negotiations to end.

"Some social media broadcast some material about a peace agreement of Qatar talks. These materials ... are not original.

Hopefully no one should broadcast about this before the last discussions," he told Sputnik.

Another Taliban spokesman said this week that the negotiators were closing in on a peace deal that will ensure an end to the 18-year war in Afghanistan.

US President Donald Trump reiterated on Thursday that he wanted to downsize the US military force in the country but did not offer a timeline for the withdrawal, which is what the Taliban demands.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Social Media Trump Qatar Agreement

Recent Stories

RTA launches a new night bus service

31 minutes ago

UNODC partners with UAE to support the empowerment ..

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab and Islamic leaders ..

46 minutes ago

Aqdar World Summit highlights UAE model on &#039;T ..

2 hours ago

3.7 million refugee children do not go to school:U ..

2 hours ago

England great Anderson out of the Ashes

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.