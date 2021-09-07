Taliban Spokesman Denies Reports About Plans to Introduce Restrictions on Social Media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) has no plans to introduce any restrictions on social media in Afghanistan, it believes in the freedom of speech and is ready to accept criticism, and will only make effort to limit the spreading of fake information, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"No, there aren't any restrictions on social media. We believe in the freedom of speech. If someone criticizes our activities or has some views that he wants to express, it is fine with us, it is all part of freedom of speech. But of course we do not want the spread of lies and fabrications, those might be restricted. Otherwise, we don't have any problem," Shaheen said.