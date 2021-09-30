Taliban Spokesman Denies Reports of Military Buildup Near Tajik Border

Reports alleging that the Taliban movement (recognized as a terrorist group and banned in Russia) is pulling troops to the border with Tajikistan do not correspond to reality, a spokesman for the movement, Bilal Karimi, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Reports alleging that the Taliban movement (recognized as a terrorist group and banned in Russia) is pulling troops to the border with Tajikistan do not correspond to reality, a spokesman for the movement, Bilal Karimi, told Sputnik.

"This is not true," Karimi said, answering whether troops were pulling up to the border between the two countries.

Earlier, a Tajik security source told Sputnik that Dushanbe did not note Taliban's buildup on the border, saying that the situation is stable, there are no provocations.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexey Zaitsev said that Moscow was recording reports of Tajikistan and Afghanistan pulling troops to the common border, in connection with which Russia called on Dushanbe and Kabul to seek mutually acceptable options for resolving the current situation.