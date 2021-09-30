UrduPoint.com

Taliban Spokesman Denies Reports Of Military Buildup Near Tajik Border

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 10:18 PM

Taliban Spokesman Denies Reports of Military Buildup Near Tajik Border

Reports alleging that the Taliban movement (recognized as a terrorist group and banned in Russia) is pulling troops to the border with Tajikistan do not correspond to reality, a spokesman for the movement, Bilal Karimi, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Reports alleging that the Taliban movement (recognized as a terrorist group and banned in Russia) is pulling troops to the border with Tajikistan do not correspond to reality, a spokesman for the movement, Bilal Karimi, told Sputnik.

"This is not true," Karimi said, answering whether troops were pulling up to the border between the two countries.

Earlier, a Tajik security source told Sputnik that Dushanbe did not note Taliban's buildup on the border, saying that the situation is stable, there are no provocations.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexey Zaitsev said that Moscow was recording reports of Tajikistan and Afghanistan pulling troops to the common border, in connection with which Russia called on Dushanbe and Kabul to seek mutually acceptable options for resolving the current situation.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Moscow Russia Dushanbe Tajikistan Border

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdulla ..

8 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed attend open ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed attend opening ceremony of Expo 2020 Duba ..

38 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai, a qualitative shift in UAE’s su ..

Expo 2020 Dubai, a qualitative shift in UAE’s sustainable development journey: ..

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed opens Seamless Middle East 2021

Saif bin Zayed opens Seamless Middle East 2021

1 hour ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Military Consignm ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Military Consignment Complicates Transnistrian ..

5 minutes ago
 Widespread rain likely in Sindh, Balochistan, Sout ..

Widespread rain likely in Sindh, Balochistan, South Punjab

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.