Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) told Sputnik on Tuesday that he hopes that the new Afghan government will be announced this week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) told Sputnik on Tuesday that he hopes that the new Afghan government will be announced this week.

"I hope that it would be this week but I don't know exactly. It could be this week or the next," Shaheen said.