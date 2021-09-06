UrduPoint.com

Taliban Spokesman Mujahid Says War In Afghanistan Now Over

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 12:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Monday that the war in Afghanistan is over and an announcement about the composition of the new government can be expected in the next few days.

Earlier in the day, Mujahid announced that Panjshir became the last of the 34 Afghan provinces to eventually fall under control of the Taliban. However, resistance forces refuted the claim.

"The war in Afghanistan is over, now we will work together to rebuild this country," Mujahid said, as quoted by the Shamshad news broadcaster.

The Taliban spokesman assured that no civilians were injured in clashes in Panjshir.

"A new government will be announced in the next few days," Mujahid added.

