Taliban Spokesman Not Ruling Out IS Involvement in Kabul Airport Blasts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman of the Taliban movement (banned in Russiaas a terrorist group), did not rule out the possibility of the involvement of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in the terrorist attack at the Kabul international airport.

"We cannot say this. But all options are possible," Naeem told Sputnik when asked about the responsibility of IS or a Taliban cell in Pakistan for the terrorist attack at the airport.

Earlier in the day, a source in the UK Defense Ministry told Sky news that the responsibility for the explosions at the Kabul airport most likely lied with the IS.