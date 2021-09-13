UrduPoint.com

Taliban Spokesman Refutes Claims Al-Qaeda Leader Al-Zawahiri Is Sheltered In Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Claims that the Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) harbors Ayman Al-Zawahiri, who led Al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia) since 2011 and was rumored to be dead, in Afghanistan are false, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Sputnik on Monday.

Ex-Central Intelligence Agency director Michael Morrell claimed recently that al-Zawahiri lives in Afghanistan and is sheltered by the Taliban,

"This is a lie. It has nothing to do with the truth," Naeem said.

