Taliban (a designated terrorist group by the UN and Russia) spokesman Suhail Shaheen said that videos showing Taliban militants raiding people's homes, threatening them and looking for former government officials are fake

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Taliban (a designated terrorist group by the UN and Russia) spokesman Suhail Shaheen said that videos showing Taliban militants raiding people's homes, threatening them and looking for former government officials are fake.

"All fake news.

I can assure you there are many reports by our opponents claiming what is not based on realities," Shaheen told Sky News.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul, prompting the US-supported civilian government to back down. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants were allowed to storm the city. The development has forced thousands of Afghans to seek escape from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.