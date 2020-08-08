Taliban Spokesman Says Moscow Could Eventually Serve as Platform for Intra-Afghan Talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman for the political office of the Taliban militant movement, told Sputnik in a phone interview that the Russian capital of Moscow could someday host intra-Afghan negotiations again, but only after the talks that have already been agreed upon occur in Doha,

"First, intra-Afghan negotiations will start in Doha, and it is agreed, but after that the two sides ” our side and the Afghan side from Kabul ” will discuss, and at their mutual consultations, they will choose where to hold the next gathering of intra-Afghan negotiations.

And those places where the [next] gathering will [possibly] take place also include Russia, Moscow," Shaheen said.