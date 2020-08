Taliban Spokesman Says Moscow Could Eventually Serve as Platform for Intra-Afghan Talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman for the political office of the Taliban militant movement, told Sputnik in a phone interview that the Russian capital of Moscow could someday host intra-Afghan negotiations again, but only after the talks that have already been agreed upon occur in Doha,

"First, intra-Afghan negotiations will start in Doha, and it is agreed, but after that the two sides our side and the Afghan side from Kabul will discuss, and at their mutual consultations, they will choose where to hold the next gathering of intra-Afghan negotiations.

And those places where the [next] gathering will [possibly] take place also include Russia, Moscow," Shaheen said.