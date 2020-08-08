UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Spokesman Says Moscow Could Eventually Serve As Platform For Intra-Afghan Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 12:00 PM

Taliban Spokesman Says Moscow Could Eventually Serve as Platform for Intra-Afghan Talks

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman for the political office of the Taliban militant movement, told Sputnik in a phone interview that the Russian capital of Moscow could someday host intra-Afghan negotiations again, but only after the talks that have already been agreed upon occur in Doha,

"First, intra-Afghan negotiations will start in Doha, and it is agreed, but after that the two sides ” our side and the Afghan side from Kabul ” will discuss, and at their mutual consultations, they will choose where to hold the next gathering of intra-Afghan negotiations.

And those places where the [next] gathering will [possibly] take place also include Russia, Moscow," Shaheen said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Moscow Russia Doha From

Recent Stories

PM says Ravi Riverfront City project to enable us ..

14 minutes ago

Pak govt, opposition unanimous on Kashmir issue: A ..

22 minutes ago

Mushtaq Ahmed speaks with media after Pakistan lea ..

25 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 19.39 million, d ..

47 minutes ago

UAE Press: Public should adhere to preventive meas ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 8 August 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.