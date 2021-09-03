UrduPoint.com

Taliban Spokesman Says Movement Has Full Control Of Panjshir Province

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 11:15 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The Taliban (recognized as terrorist movement and banned in Russia) fully controls the Afghan province of Panjshir, the movement's spokesman Bilal Karimi said.

"Panjshir came under the control of the Islamic Emirate [the self-name of the Taliban political system]," Karimi said on Twitter.

