UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Spokesman Says Russia, China Bounty Accusations In Afghanistan 'Propaganda'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 04:16 PM

Taliban Spokesman Says Russia, China Bounty Accusations in Afghanistan 'Propaganda'

The Taliban believes allegations that Russia and China offered bounties to Afghan militants to kill US troops are "propaganda" and may have been put forward for political reasons, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik in an interview

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The Taliban believes allegations that Russia and China offered bounties to Afghan militants to kill US troops are "propaganda" and may have been put forward for political reasons, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik in an interview.

"Of course, countries are competing among themselves. It is possible that accusations against Russia of such cooperation are also for political purposes and so China has been accused of doing the same thing," Mujahid stated.

The Taliban have never received help from an external party, Mujahid stated, adding that the insurgent group believes the accusations to be a form of propaganda.

"We have never received any help, so it can be said that even those countries that have a problem or political rivalry with China take a stand against it. We call it propaganda," the Taliban spokesman remarked.

In June, the New York Times newspaper reported that US intelligence officials had informed President Donald Trump back in February of a suspected effort by Russia to place bounties on US soldiers in Afghanistan.

Trump dismissed the claims as a "hoax" and several senior US military officials said that the intelligence was unconvincing. Russian officials in turn issued multiple denials of the claims.

US media outlets reported in late December that the president was also briefed of alleged findings that China offered bounties to non-state actors in Afghanistan.

A senior US official told the Politico portal that the allegations lacked "hard evidence," and Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the claims were "nothing but fake news" published with the aim of smearing China.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Militants Russia China Trump Same New York February May June December Media From

Recent Stories

Fifth International Rain Enhancement Forum to be h ..

4 minutes ago

US Judge Suspends Execution of Only Woman on Feder ..

3 minutes ago

Govt starts COVID-19 vaccine registration process ..

3 minutes ago

SC adjourns Daniel Pearl murder case till Wednesda ..

3 minutes ago

US Airstrikes Violate Doha Agreement, May Prompt T ..

3 minutes ago

More legislation to be made for vitalizing KP asse ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.