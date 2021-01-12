Taliban Spokesman Says Russia, China Bounty Accusations in Afghanistan 'Propaganda'

The Taliban believes allegations that Russia and China offered bounties to Afghan militants to kill US troops are "propaganda" and may have been put forward for political reasons, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik in an interview

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The Taliban believes allegations that Russia and China offered bounties to Afghan militants to kill US troops are "propaganda" and may have been put forward for political reasons, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik in an interview.

"Of course, countries are competing among themselves. It is possible that accusations against Russia of such cooperation are also for political purposes and so China has been accused of doing the same thing," Mujahid stated.

The Taliban have never received help from an external party, Mujahid stated, adding that the insurgent group believes the accusations to be a form of propaganda.

"We have never received any help, so it can be said that even those countries that have a problem or political rivalry with China take a stand against it. We call it propaganda," the Taliban spokesman remarked.

In June, the New York Times newspaper reported that US intelligence officials had informed President Donald Trump back in February of a suspected effort by Russia to place bounties on US soldiers in Afghanistan.

Trump dismissed the claims as a "hoax" and several senior US military officials said that the intelligence was unconvincing. Russian officials in turn issued multiple denials of the claims.

US media outlets reported in late December that the president was also briefed of alleged findings that China offered bounties to non-state actors in Afghanistan.

A senior US official told the Politico portal that the allegations lacked "hard evidence," and Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the claims were "nothing but fake news" published with the aim of smearing China.