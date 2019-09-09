DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) The tweets made by US President Donald Trump about the cancellation of the meeting with the Taliban leadership disrupted the plans to announce the US-Taliban peace deal in Qatar, the movement's spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, said Sunday.

On Saturday, Trump tweeted that he canceled a secret meeting with the Taliban leadership and a separate meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani scheduled for Sunday following deadly terrorist attacks in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

"Several days ago we reached an agreement, which was sent to the leaders of both delegations and provided to Qatar. Everyone was satisfied with the agreement. There was an arrangement that Qatar would announce the deal. Meanwhile, disappointing tweets by President Trump have been published damaging his credibility," Shaheen said on Twitter.

The peace deal negotiated between the Taliban and the United States was expected to ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops in exchange for movement's guarantee that it would cut ties to terrorist organizations and ensure that the country would not become a safe heaven for terrorists.

The talks, however, excluded the Afghan government as Taliban considers it a US puppet.

On September 2, a huge explosion hit Kabul's PD9 district, where foreign troops and agencies are located just hours after US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad shared with the nation's leadership the details of a peace deal drafted during the ninth round of talks in the Qatari capital of Doha. The attack, which the Taliban have taken responsibility for, left 16 dead and 119 injured.

Three days later, three explosions rocked Kabul killing dozens of people, including a US soldier. The Taliban again claimed the responsibility for the attacks.