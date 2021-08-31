Taliban Spokesman Says US Suffered Defeat in Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the United States was defeated and did not achieve its goals in Afghanistan, 1TV news reported.

Mujahid said, however, that the movement intends to establish good relations with the United States.

"We want good relations with the United States," the tv channel quoted him as saying.

In early August, the Taliban intensified their offensive against government forces in Afghanistan. The Taliban entered the Afghan capital on August 15 and took control of the presidential palace, and on August 16 announced that the war in Afghanistan was over and the form of government in the country would become clear in the near future.

The only province not under their control is Panjshir, northeast of Kabul.

Late on Monday, the Pentagon announced the completion of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and the end of the 20-year mission. The airport in Kabul, from where the evacuation of foreigners and allies was carried out, came under the full control of the Taliban.