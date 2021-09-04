UrduPoint.com

Taliban Spokesman Says Woman In Hijab Will Be Able To Get Education, Work

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 07:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) Afghan women in hijab will have access to education and work, Taliban (banned in Russia) spokesman Suhail Shaheen said, adding that the United States should not try to change the culture of the country.

"There will be no issue about the women's rights, no problem about their education and work ...

Our culture [is that] they can receive education with hijab. They can work with hijab," Shaheen told the Fox news broadcaster on late Friday.

He added that the US calls on Afghanistan to ensure the women's right to work and study without a hijab was an attempt to change the Afghan culture, which from his point of view is unacceptable.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, ending a weeks-long offensive and resulting in the collapse of the US-backed government.

