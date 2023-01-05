UrduPoint.com

Taliban Spokesperson Says Movement Eliminated 7 Islamic State Fighters

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2023 | 02:30 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) has eliminated seven fighters of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) in the Afghan capital Kabul, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Wednesday.

Mujahid said on Twitter that Taliban security forces carried out an operation against IS fighters in two districts of Kabul on Wednesday night. Seven terrorists have been eliminated, and another seven fighters have been detained during the operation.

An interim Afghan government, led by the Taliban, came to power in the fall of 2021 after the withdrawal of US troops from the country and the collapse of the US-backed government. The Taliban takeover triggered economic disarray and food shortages that have pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans have fled the country, fearful of the Taliban, widespread violation of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.

