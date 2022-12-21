UrduPoint.com

Taliban Stopping Female Students From Attending University After Ban On Higher Education

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Taliban Stopping Female Students From Attending University After Ban on Higher Education

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Afghan authorities have stopped letting female students attend universities following the decision of the Taliban (sanctioned by the UN for terrorism) to suspend higher education for women in the country, a female Afghan student told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the country's ministry of higher education prohibited girls from attending universities and other higher education institutions.

"I went to university this morning, but I was not allowed in there. It is not only me, but also dozens of other female students came back home hopeless," the woman, who had been studying at one of Kabul's private universities, said.

The Sputnik correspondent reported, citing other sources, that armed members of the Taliban were controlling entrances to universities and not letting women in.

Photos published on social media showed that students of Nangarhar University in the Afghan city of Jalalabad went to protest against the Taliban's ban.

The decision of the Afghan authorities has been harshly criticized by a number of foreign organizations and officials, with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tuerk saying that the move was in clear violation of Afghanistan's obligations under international law.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell stated that the bloc strongly condemns the Taliban's decision, which "deprives Afghanistan of women's contributions to society."

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Protest United Nations Education Social Media Student Jalalabad Women From

Recent Stories

Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yo ..

Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yousafzai's home

20 minutes ago
 Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail pl ..

Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail plea of Senator Azam Swati

50 minutes ago
 LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to a ..

LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to appoint focal person

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intel ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intelligence based information

4 hours ago
 Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

4 hours ago
 United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora En ..

United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference in Islamab ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.