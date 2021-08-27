UrduPoint.com

Taliban Strongly Condemn Kabul Airport Bombings - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 12:03 AM

Taliban Strongly Condemn Kabul Airport Bombings - Spokesman

The Taliban movement (banned and recognized as terrorist in Russia) strongly condemns the explosions at the Kabul airport, measures will be taken against malicious groups, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned and recognized as terrorist in Russia) strongly condemns the explosions at the Kabul airport, measures will be taken against malicious groups, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

"The Islamic Emirate [the self-designation of the radical movement] strongly condemns the attack on civilians at the Kabul airport, which took place in an area where security is controlled by US forces," Mujahid said on Twitter.

He noted that the movement paid close attention to issues of security and protection of the people, and the activities of malicious organizations "will be strictly suppressed."

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Terrorist Kabul Russia Twitter Airport

Recent Stories

UAE begins hosting, providing social care for Afgh ..

UAE begins hosting, providing social care for Afghan families under Mohamed bin ..

19 minutes ago
 Australian PM thanks UAE for facilitating evacuati ..

Australian PM thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation of Australian citizens from ..

49 minutes ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan plying key role for peace in region, says ..

Pakistan plying key role for peace in region, says Governor Balochistan

34 minutes ago
 UK to Continue Evacuations From Afghanistan Despit ..

UK to Continue Evacuations From Afghanistan Despite Explosions in Kabul - Johnso ..

34 minutes ago
 New Threat of Car Bombing at North Gate of Kabul A ..

New Threat of Car Bombing at North Gate of Kabul Airport - Reports

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.