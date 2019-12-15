Taliban Suicide Trainer Arrested in Kunduz Province - Afghan Defense Ministry

(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) Afghan security forces held an operation in the country's northern province of Kunduz and arrested a Taliban trainer of suicide attackers, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"In a joint operation of ANDSF [Afghan National Security Forces] and NDS [National Directorate of Security] personnel in Ghazal Shakh village of Chahar Dara district in Kundoz province, Taliban's suicide trainer, Habibullah known as Mullah Hakim was arrested last night," the statement published on Twitter said.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said that over the past 24 hours, the Afghan security forces had conducted operations in 14 provinces and killed 27 militants.

The Taliban group has been waging a war against the Afghan government for years, challenging stability and security in the region. As a result, terrorist groups, such as the Islamic State and al-Qaeda (both outlawed in Russia), have also spread across the country.