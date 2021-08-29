UrduPoint.com

Taliban Supreme Leader Meeting With Movement's Other High-Ranking Members - Source

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has started holding meetings with other leaders of the Islamist movement in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar, a source told Sputnik on Sunday.

The meetings' agenda remains unknown.

Al Jazeera reported earlier that the head of the movement's political office, Abdul Ghani Baradar, had departed to Kandahar to continue negotiations on the future Afghan government.

After seizing control of almost the entire country earlier in the month, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) said that the country's form of government would be determined in the near future.

