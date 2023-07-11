(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) have suspended Swedish activities in Afghanistan starting Tuesday after the controversial Quran burning demonstration in Stockholm, a spokesperson for the Afghan culture committee said.

"After the desecration of the Holy Quran and the Muslim faith in Sweden, the Islamic Emirate suspends Sweden's activities in Afghanistan until it apologizes to Muslims for this disgusting act," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Afghanistan's interim government also urged other Muslim countries to "reconsider cooperation" with Sweden.

On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest took place outside Stockholm's main mosque in which a Quran was burned.

Swedish police authorized the demonstration with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson saying the permit was "lawful but inappropriate."

A similar demonstration took place in Sweden in January, when Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burnt the Muslim holy book in front of the Turkish embassy.

The desecration and burning of the Quran was condemned by Algeria, Afghanistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Lebanon, Russia, Syria, Turkey and Uzbekistan, as well as Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Gulf Cooperation Council chief Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi.