Open Menu

Taliban Suspend Sweden's Activities In Afghanistan After Quran Burning

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Taliban Suspend Sweden's Activities in Afghanistan After Quran Burning

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) have suspended Swedish activities in Afghanistan starting Tuesday after the controversial Quran burning demonstration in Stockholm, a spokesperson for the Afghan culture committee said.

"After the desecration of the Holy Quran and the Muslim faith in Sweden, the Islamic Emirate suspends Sweden's activities in Afghanistan until it apologizes to Muslims for this disgusting act," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Afghanistan's interim government also urged other Muslim countries to "reconsider cooperation" with Sweden.

On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest took place outside Stockholm's main mosque in which a Quran was burned.

Swedish police authorized the demonstration with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson saying the permit was "lawful but inappropriate."

A similar demonstration took place in Sweden in January, when Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burnt the Muslim holy book in front of the Turkish embassy.

The desecration and burning of the Quran was condemned by Algeria, Afghanistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Lebanon, Russia, Syria, Turkey and Uzbekistan, as well as Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Gulf Cooperation Council chief Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Prime Minister Protest Police United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Egypt Stockholm Uzbekistan Algeria Indonesia Sweden Lebanon January June Mosque Muslim Government Arab

Recent Stories

Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's ..

Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's Convention and Qawali Night f ..

24 minutes ago
 Chairman PTI provoking people to sabotage peace: S ..

Chairman PTI provoking people to sabotage peace: Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 Nawaz invites Fazl to Dubai to address concerns

Nawaz invites Fazl to Dubai to address concerns

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

12 hours ago
Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defe ..

Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defence efforts to put out fire in ..

13 hours ago
 PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

13 hours ago
 Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 20 ..

Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 2023

13 hours ago
 Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer ..

Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer to end tantrums

13 hours ago
 PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes ..

PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes, corruption

13 hours ago
 Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near ..

Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near Canaries

13 hours ago

More Stories From World