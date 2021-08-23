Taliban Take Back 3 Areas From Resistance Forces in Afghan Province of Baghlan - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Taliban fighters (movement banned in Russia as terrorist) have regained control over three districts in the Afghan province of Baghlan after recapturing them from the resistance forces, a local journalist told Sputnik on Sunday.

On Friday, the defense minister of the former Afghan government, Bismillah Mohammadi, said that resistance forces had retaken three districts in Baghlan, including Banu, Deh-e Salah and Puli Hisar, from the Taliban. Earlier on Sunday, sources told Sputnik that the Taliban took over the Banu district in northeastern Baghlan province.

"The three areas captured by the resistance forces have been retaken by the Taliban.

And no place in Baghlan is now under the control of the resistance forces," said the source, who asked to remain anonymous.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul, prompting the US-supported civilian government to collapse. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants stormed the city.

Amrullah Saleh, the first vice president from Ashraf Ghani's government, and the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan are leading the resistance to the Taliban.