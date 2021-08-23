UrduPoint.com

Taliban Take Back 3 Areas From Resistance Forces In Afghan Province Of Baghlan - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 01:10 AM

Taliban Take Back 3 Areas From Resistance Forces in Afghan Province of Baghlan - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Taliban fighters (movement banned in Russia as terrorist) have regained control over three districts in the Afghan province of Baghlan after recapturing them from the resistance forces, a local journalist told Sputnik on Sunday.

On Friday, the defense minister of the former Afghan government, Bismillah Mohammadi, said that resistance forces had retaken three districts in Baghlan, including Banu, Deh-e Salah and Puli Hisar, from the Taliban. Earlier on Sunday, sources told Sputnik that the Taliban took over the Banu district in northeastern Baghlan province.

"The three areas captured by the resistance forces have been retaken by the Taliban.

And no place in Baghlan is now under the control of the resistance forces," said the source, who asked to remain anonymous.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul, prompting the US-supported civilian government to collapse. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants stormed the city.

Amrullah Saleh, the first vice president from Ashraf Ghani's government, and the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan are leading the resistance to the Taliban.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia Baghlan Hisar August Sunday Ashraf Ghani From Government

Recent Stories

Aldar to launch new development in Yas Island

Aldar to launch new development in Yas Island

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped drone

1 hour ago
 Dubai Courts sets up specialised money laundering ..

Dubai Courts sets up specialised money laundering court to combat financial crim ..

2 hours ago
 Announcing back-to-school protocols: UAE Governmen ..

Announcing back-to-school protocols: UAE Government media briefing

2 hours ago
 UAE, Philippines explore possible space sector col ..

UAE, Philippines explore possible space sector collaboration

3 hours ago
 Ajman Chamber of Commerce, China&#039;s Dahua expl ..

Ajman Chamber of Commerce, China&#039;s Dahua explore tech investment opportunit ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.