Taliban Take Control Over Afghanistan's State Television - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 01:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) seized control over the state television in Kabul, Аl Arabiya reported on Sunday.
In their televised address, the Taliban called on Afghans to remain calm.
