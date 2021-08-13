UrduPoint.com

Taliban Take Provincial Capital 50 Km (30 Miles) South Of Kabul: Local Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 04:55 PM





PuleAlam, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The Taliban captured the provincial capital of Logar province Friday, just 50 km (30 miles) from Kabul, effectively opening a path to the seat of the nation.

"Now the Taliban are 100 percent in control. There is no fighting at the moment. Most of the officials fled to Kabul," lawmaker Saeed Qaribullah Sadat told AFP.

More Stories From World

